WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,736 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 10,702.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $644,739,000 after buying an additional 2,154,297 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in McDonald’s by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,178,474,000 after buying an additional 987,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 552.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 791,639 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $234,729,000 after buying an additional 670,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.11.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $254.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,701. The firm has a market cap of $183.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

