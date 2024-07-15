WealthPLAN Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 986.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 243,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period.

JPST stock remained flat at $50.44 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,298,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,021. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

