WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,938,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,334 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,599,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,539,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,342 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,339,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,300,941,000 after purchasing an additional 697,961 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,909,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,223,775,000 after purchasing an additional 204,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,210,181,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 0.3 %

ORCL traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.27. 3,122,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,568,438. The stock has a market cap of $397.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.90.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 812,500 shares of company stock worth $113,578,574 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

