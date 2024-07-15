WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 315.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.01. The company had a trading volume of 159,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,958. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $39.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.37.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

