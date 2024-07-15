WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCAF. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,946,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,177,000 after buying an additional 1,032,895 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,358,000. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $23,926,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,540,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

TCAF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.24. 118,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.71.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

