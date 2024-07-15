WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $3.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,872. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.57 and a 200-day moving average of $152.37. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $163.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

