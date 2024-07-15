WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $294,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $605.97. 211,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,753. The company has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $609.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $559.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.59.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

