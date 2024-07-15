WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth about $661,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $36.09. The stock had a trading volume of 68,228 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.