WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $165.51. 1,066,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,409. The stock has a market cap of $118.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $165.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.08 and a 200 day moving average of $157.20.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

