WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $458,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.1% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097,358. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.17. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $170.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $174.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.93.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

