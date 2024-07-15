WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 161.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,370 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.41.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.01. 12,199,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,056,438. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

