WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $697,000 in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 927.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.
BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Price Performance
BINC stock remained flat at $52.53 during midday trading on Monday. 88,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,970. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average is $52.16.
About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF
The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.
