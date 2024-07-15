WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $719,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.5 %

GILD stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $71.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of 196.67, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.