WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $719,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.
Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences
In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.5 %
GILD stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $71.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of 196.67, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.68.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.