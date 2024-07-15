WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $806,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 146,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 174,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,350,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,339,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,857,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average of $61.89. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 334,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,253,071,059. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

