WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $811,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236,064 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.19.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

