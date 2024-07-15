WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $987,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock remained flat at $100.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,503,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,448. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.50.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

