WealthPLAN Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,520 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 841.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 577,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,734,000 after purchasing an additional 159,388 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.85. 2,785,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,144,244. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $134.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,690.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $3,045,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,353.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.