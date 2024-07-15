WealthPLAN Partners LLC Lowers Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $175,667,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 381.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,734 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,885 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $67,669,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $47,326,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.27. 545,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,021. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.11 and its 200-day moving average is $84.66. The company has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.62.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

