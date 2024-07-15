WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.31. The stock had a trading volume of 48,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,520. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.56. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $91.31.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.