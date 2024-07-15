WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $319.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,687. The firm has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $348.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.