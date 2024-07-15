WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 160 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 154.7% during the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.37. 77,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,511. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $125.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.40.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

