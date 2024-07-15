WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the first quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 17.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 865,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,127,000 after acquiring an additional 128,289 shares during the period.

Get Pgim Aaa Clo Etf alerts:

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Performance

PAAA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.97. 33,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,854. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.86. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Company Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.