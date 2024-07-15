WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $50.08. 524,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,817. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.