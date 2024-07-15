WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,826 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in AT&T by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

NYSE T traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $18.55. 8,554,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,183,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.32.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

