WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,899 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.9% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.53. 1,546,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,233,687. The stock has a market cap of $359.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

