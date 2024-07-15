WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 1,596 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PG traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.72. 2,069,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,474,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.29. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $169.41. The company has a market cap of $391.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.74.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

