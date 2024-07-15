WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 257 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.13.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE DE traded up $3.09 on Monday, hitting $368.42. 234,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,598. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $378.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.93 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

