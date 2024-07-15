WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 54 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after buying an additional 1,301,935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after purchasing an additional 196,363 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,928 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,784,000 after purchasing an additional 134,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,893,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,620,000 after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $389.46. 364,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,610. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $392.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.74.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.