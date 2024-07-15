WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 6,909 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,909 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.9% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Chevron by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,902,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,103,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,540,135,000 after purchasing an additional 654,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,622,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,330,235,000 after buying an additional 1,797,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.9 %

CVX traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.48. 1,562,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,885,253. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

