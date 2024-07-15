WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 69,797 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,097 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,797 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,100 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $176,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,714,304 shares in the company, valued at $143,761,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 22,952 shares of company stock worth $1,909,242 over the last three months. 8.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of UMBF stock traded up $3.74 on Monday, reaching $93.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,896. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.92. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.91 and a 1 year high of $93.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.80.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $405.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.80 million. Analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

