WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 8,235 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,235 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $827,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after buying an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,517,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after buying an additional 2,598,163 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,192,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,259,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,307,328. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average is $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

