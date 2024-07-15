WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 89 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $380.21. 359,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,554. The stock has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $355.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

