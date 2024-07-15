WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,435,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 962.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after buying an additional 3,494,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after buying an additional 2,209,043 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,336,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,643,000 after buying an additional 1,842,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,024. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $98.89 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.86.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

