WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ARM during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC increased its position in ARM by 47.8% during the first quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ARM during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas cut ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 103.68.

ARM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM traded down 0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting 180.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,807,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,985,720. Arm Holdings plc has a one year low of 46.50 and a one year high of 188.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 141.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 118.91.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Articles

