WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.18% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XDEC. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 136.8% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 438,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,618 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 6,432.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 195,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of XDEC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.25. 6,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16. The stock has a market cap of $378.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.31.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.