Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) PT Raised to $150.00 at Bank of America

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

NASDAQ WFRD traded up $5.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. Weatherford International has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $133.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.16.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total value of $1,234,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,049.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

