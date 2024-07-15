Wedbush Comments on M&T Bank Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.65. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $13.90 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $14.08 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.58.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $155.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.89. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $232,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,037,000 after buying an additional 100,008 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 546,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,949,000 after buying an additional 41,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 497,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,357,000 after acquiring an additional 35,692 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $464,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total transaction of $1,471,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,914.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

M&T Bank Company Profile



M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

