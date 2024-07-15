Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kamada (KMDA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kamada (NASDAQ: KMDA):

7/13/2024 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Kamada Stock Performance

KMDA opened at $6.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. Kamada Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.95 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Kamada had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. EWA LLC bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kamada by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kamada by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the period. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

