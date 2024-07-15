Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kamada (KMDA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kamada (NASDAQ: KMDA):
- 7/13/2024 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/5/2024 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/3/2024 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/27/2024 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/19/2024 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/11/2024 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/23/2024 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Kamada Stock Performance
KMDA opened at $6.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. Kamada Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.95 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.06.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Kamada had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.
