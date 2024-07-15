Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Up 19.4% in June

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

WEG Stock Up 3.1 %

OTCMKTS:WEGZY opened at $8.40 on Monday. WEG has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38.

About WEG

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

