WELL Health Technologies Corp. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:WEL)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, July 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst R. Goff expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for WELL Health Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$231.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$227.98 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.