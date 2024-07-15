West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Position Lessened by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $322.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $333.58 and its 200-day moving average is $358.27. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $310.00 and a 52-week high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.61.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.55%.

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

