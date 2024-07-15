Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Short Interest Update

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 915,100 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the June 15th total of 742,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.
Western Forest Products Stock Performance
Western Forest Products stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.
About Western Forest Products
