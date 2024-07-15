WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 97.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,924,166 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at about $661,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 8.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in WestRock by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,301,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,176,000 after buying an additional 970,199 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE WRK opened at $51.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.68%.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In related news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Saturday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

