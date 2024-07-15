Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in June

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 534,900 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the June 15th total of 636,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.1 days.

Whitehaven Coal Stock Down 0.4 %

Whitehaven Coal stock opened at $5.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.06. Whitehaven Coal has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

