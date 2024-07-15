Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in June

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 534,900 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the June 15th total of 636,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.1 days.
Whitehaven Coal Stock Down 0.4 %
Whitehaven Coal stock opened at $5.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.06. Whitehaven Coal has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.
Whitehaven Coal Company Profile
