William Blair Weighs in on Costco Wholesale Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $15.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $15.95. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $15.97 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.64 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 EPS.

COST has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $905.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 price target (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $842.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $829.88 and a 200 day moving average of $754.71. The company has a market cap of $373.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $530.56 and a 12-month high of $896.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $3,628,694,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 61,693.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,124 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,049,630,000 after buying an additional 3,100,099 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $510,353,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3,647.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 567,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $374,688,000 after buying an additional 552,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,360,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,640,940,000 after buying an additional 485,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

