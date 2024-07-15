Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wintrust Financial to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $104.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.32. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $105.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18.
WTFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.77.
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
