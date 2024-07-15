Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Down 15.4% in June

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Worldline Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WRDLY opened at $5.69 on Monday. Worldline has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23.
Worldline Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Worldline
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.