Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Down 15.4% in June

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Worldline Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WRDLY opened at $5.69 on Monday. Worldline has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

