YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Comerica Bank lifted its position in YETI by 7.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in YETI by 4.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in YETI by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter.

YETI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

NYSE:YETI opened at $40.14 on Monday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.61.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.79 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

