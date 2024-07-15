Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Research analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.24% from the stock’s previous close.

ZETA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Zeta Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

Zeta Global stock opened at $17.66 on Monday. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,915,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,895,000 after purchasing an additional 991,678 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 342,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 69,132 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

