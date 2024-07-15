Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZVRA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.97. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.55% and a negative net margin of 181.76%. On average, analysts predict that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,704,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 683,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 430,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 42,766 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zevra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.